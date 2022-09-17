Jose Peseiro invites 25 Super Eagles players for Algeria friendly

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has released a 25-man squad for the friendly against the Desert Warriors of Algeria.

The Super Eagles will face Algeria at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

The 25 man list saw Maduka Okoye making a return to the team while Joseph Ayodele Aribo was left out of the squad.

Captain of the team, Ahmed Musa who recently joined Sivasspor spearheads the team along with deputy captain, William Troost-Ekong.

Other players who made the list include: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Kelechi Ihenacho.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika

Forward: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Ihenacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi