Jose Peseiro reveals future plans for Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has reiterated his burning desire to win the next African Cup of Nations (AFCON), revealing that to achieve this the team must improve its models, dynamics, and organisation.

The Super Eagles are on course for qualifying for the next AFCON scheduled to hold in Cote d’Ivoire next year after topping Group A with 6 points courtesy of a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone and an emphatic 10-0 thrashing of São Tomé and Príncipe in June.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

As part of their preparations for further qualifying games next year, the Super Eagles will face the home-based Desert Foxes of Algeria today before clashing with the main team and two-time AFCON winners on September 27 in Oran.

“I have always repeated that I want to win the next AFCON and to achieve this we must improve the national team,” Peseiro told NFF TV yesterday. “We have to introduce new models, new dynamics, and new organisations.”

When asked how difficult it was keeping tabs on the players before settling on the final set of players invited for the Desert Foxes clash, the Portuguese coach said Nigeria is blessed with many good players, adding that the current team has what it takes to achieve success.

He said: “I have said not once or twice that we have many good players, both in quality and quantity. For this, we believe we can achieve success with the present crop of players.”

“I am very impressed with how the players are responding to training. They come to training with happiness and enjoy every session but at the same time they must put in maximum effort in training and focus on the job,” he added.

He continued: “I demand 100 percent from them, maximum concentration and focus from them but at the same time they should enjoy their time.”

“We need to create connections between the players, we need to encourage relationships between the players both inside and outside the pitch.”