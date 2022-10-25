Jude Bellingham: Why I chose Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United

Jude Bellingham is happy to have chosen Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United two years ago.

Bellingham joined Dortmund for £30m from Birmingham City, but not before visiting the United training ground.

“It was just the track record of the club with the young players,” Bellingham explained. “

‘d had a lot more time to actually make my decision because I had lockdown. It was tough because I knew I had a really big decision coming up and I had a lot of time to make it, and often, that’s the worst and the best (thing).

“The Bundesliga started a few weeks earlier than the (English) Championship, and I got to see what the team looked like. I felt like there were places I could really improve Dortmund and where Dortmund could really improve me.

“I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ve got a chance here’.”