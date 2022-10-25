Football

Jude Bellingham: Why I chose Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United

October 25, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Chelsea will continue to shop at the top table in the transfer window with a plan to bring in Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham in the longer term.

Jude Bellingham is happy to have chosen Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United two years ago.

Bellingham joined Dortmund for £30m from Birmingham City, but not before visiting the United training ground.

“It was just the track record of the club with the young players,” Bellingham explained. “

‘d had a lot more time to actually make my decision because I had lockdown. It was tough because I knew I had a really big decision coming up and I had a lot of time to make it, and often, that’s the worst and the best (thing).

“The Bundesliga started a few weeks earlier than the (English) Championship, and I got to see what the team looked like. I felt like there were places I could really improve Dortmund and where Dortmund could really improve me.

“I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ve got a chance here’.”

