Juventus, Atletico Madrid cancel Israel friendly over safety concerns

Juventus and Atletico Madrid have decided against playing a friendly in Tel Aviv that was scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.

The two European heavyweights released a joint statement a day before the game was due to go ahead, explaining that the game at the Bloomfield Stadium has been called off.

The full statement read: “Due to the current security situation, Comtec Group (match promoter), Juventus and Atlético de Madrid announce that the friendly game between the two teams that was to take place in Israel this Sunday 7 August at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, has been cancelled.”

The friendly was due to bring an end to both Juventus and Atletico’s pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the Serie A and La Liga campaigns next weekend.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side will begin their campaign by hosting Sassuolo on Monday, August 15 while their Spanish opponents visit Getafe on the same evening.