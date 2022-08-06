Juventus gets a boost as Paul Pogba makes progress in his recovery

Juventus has been handed a boost on the injury front, with Paul Pogba reportedly making progress in his recovery from injury.

The French midfielder has just returned to the club after leaving to join Manchester United in 2016.

The Bianconeri has high hopes of him delivering outstanding performances for the team.

However, he suffered an injury in the preseason, and it was feared that he would require surgery which could have sidelined him for the rest of the year.

But he chose a different path and has started on the journey to recovery.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he has made significant progress recently, and he is now expected to be back in action in 35 days.

The midfielder has informed the doctors that he now feels less pain around the area, which is a clear sign of progress.

Pogba’s injury came at a very wrong time, and we need the midfielder back in action soon enough.

It is great that he has not required surgery, but we hope he has taken the best route to recovery considering the long-term picture.

If he returns and doesn’t suffer another injury this term, we could do better than we did in the last campaign.