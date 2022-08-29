Kadiri Ikhana calls for transparent NFF election

The former coach of the Super Falcons, Kadiri Ikhana, has called for a transparent, free and fair election to usher in a new board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former Super Eagles defender who was among the first set of squad that won Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1980, said it is only a free and fair election, devoid of any form of intimidation that would usher in a new board.

Speaking to our correspondent on the fast approaching election, the former Confederation of African Football (CAF) Coach of the Year acknowledged the avalanche of candidates vying to replace the outgoing Amaju Pinnick as the president of the football house but said it was also equally good that there were options which he said are also healthy in choosing who runs Nigeria’s football in the next four years.

“All I am interested is a transparent process so that whoever emerges will be the choice of Nigerians,” he said.

“Once the election is fair, then it has favoured both the winners and the losers and it will mean that the person elected is the choice of Nigerians.

“I know there are many that arecontesting toleadand Icantell you that it is right since it makes Nigerians to have many options.

“Nigerians will be looking to have a fresh board that will start work immediately because several things need to be put in place,” he said.

Recall that Ikhana was the first manager to win the CAF Champions League title for Nigeria when he guided the People’s Elephants to victory in 2003.

The feat was repeated by Coach Okay Emordi in 2004 when he also managed the eight times Nigerian champions to successfully defend the premier continental club title.

Ikhana was among the first set to win the Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria when they defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the final of the 1980 edition of AFCON in Lagos. The team was captained by Coach Christian Chukwu while Brazilian Otto Gloria was at the dog out.