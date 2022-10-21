Karim Benzema doesn’t think he can top Zinedine Zidane or Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema insists he will never sit above Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid folklore despite now winning a Ballon d’Or himself.
The France international has, at 34 years of age, being named the best player on the planet for 2022 after netting 44 goals across La Liga and Champions League-winning campaigns last season. Benzema has spent 13 memorable years at Santiago Bernabeu, and is now club captain, but concedes that he will never eclipse the efforts of legendary figures that he was played alongside and been coached by.
Benzema has told Real Madrid’s official website: “I’m not above Zizou and Ronaldo, we’re different. They’re role models and I can’t do what they did on the pitch, but they help me try to do it. I’m never going to reach their level. They won the Ballon d’Orand I’ve just done that. But it’s difficult to reach their level.”
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Qatar 2022: I really want to be at the World Cup – Christian Eriksen
- Schalke sack head coach Frank Kramer
- NFF appoints advisory committee for age grade competitions
- Lionel Messi’s PSG revival in numbers
- Liverpool boss to sue over Manchester City ‘xenophobia’ claim
- Police release Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood on bail
- NPFL clubs propose abridged 2022/23 season to new NFF boss
- Jurgen Klopp denies xenophobic claims over Manchester City spending comments
- Thibaut Courtois: ‘Impossible’ for goalkeeper to win Ballon d’Or
- FIFA vows to improve Indonesian football safety after stadium tragedy
Blancos striker Benzema sees no reason to compare himself with icons of the past as he is more than happy with his own achievements, adding: “I’ve fulfilled the three dreams I had in my life: to buy a house for my mother, to sign for Real Madrid because it’s the greatest club in the world and the third was the Ballon d’Or. I’m really proud of my work.”
Karim Benzema was the top scorer in La Liga 21-22 (27) and in the Champions League 21-22 (15), scoring 44 goals in the whole season. He is the third Real Madrid player to reach this tally in a single campaign after Puskas (2) and Cristiano Ronaldo (7).
WHAT NEXT? Benzema has been on target in his last two games, against Barcelona and Elche, and will be looking to help Real cement their standing at the top of the Liga table when they play host to Sevilla on Saturday.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Transfer window: Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech back on AC Milan agenda
- Neymar tells fraud trial he signed documents his father told him to
- U17WWC: Flamingos battle USA for semi-final spot
- Paul Pogba’s agent: Blackmail ‘not uncommon’ in football
- NFF supremo urges club owners to rejig NPFL
- Karim Benzema wins first Ballon d’Or
- Real Madrid supremo: I don’t even read about Kylian Mbappe now
- Austin Okocha writes off Africa’s five at Qatar 2022
- Manchester United looking to bring Tammy Abraham back to Premier League
- Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood remanded in custody