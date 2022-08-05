Kasper Schmeichel has ‘high ambitions’ for new club Nice

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said Friday he has “high ambitions” to replicate his success with Leicester City at new club Nice.

The 35-year-old was the mainstay of the most successful period in the English club’s history winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield in his 11-year spell.

“In football, if you have a feeling, you have to go with it,” said the former Leicester captain, who wants to turn the Riviera outfit back into the “top club” who won four Ligue 1 titles, the last in 1959. “Leicester is a club that I love. The decision to leave family members is difficult,” Schmeichel told a press conference.

“But I am 35 years old. It was time to challenge myself, with the desire to continue to grow as a player and person – a new language, a new experience for my family.But the main reason was the fact that Ineos (owners) have very high ambitions for Nice. They want to make it a top club. I see similarities there with when I joined Leicester.”

The son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds in 2011 and soon became a fans’ favourite with his 479 appearances the third most in the club’s history. “My aim is to bring solid foundations, stability,” he continued.

“It’s also to represent the club on and off the pitch in the best way. I’m not here to pull out big saves all the time but to consolidate the basics. Then, our strikers will make us win.”

Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season and open their new campaign at Toulouse on Sunday.