Kasper Schmeichel joins Nice from Leicester City

Nice have confirmed the signing of Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

During a summer where the Foxes have not made a first-team addition, it had initially been expected that Brendan Rodgers would look to keep the senior players in the dressing room.

However, the Leicester boss acknowledged earlier this week that Schmeichel’s situation would be assessed with the Dane having spent the past 11 years at the King Power Stadium.

With personal terms having been agreed and a medical being passed in the last 24 hours, Nice have now announced that they have signed the 35-year-old.

Schmeichel joins Aaron Ramsey and Mattia Viti in making the switch to the South of France ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 campaign.

The Denmark international has penned a three-year contract at Allianz Riviera, keeping him tied to the club until five months short of his 39th birthday.

Schmeichel departs Leicester as the greatest goalkeeper in their history, making a total of 479 appearances in all competitions since signing from Leeds United.

His first three years at the club were spent in the Championship, Schmeichel participating in every league fixture during 2013-14 as Leicester won the second-tier title with a record points total.

Despite having only narrowly avoiding relegation during their first campaign back in the top flight, the East Midlands outfit would win the Premier League the following season at betting odds of 5,000/1.

Over the past four years, Schmeichel has practically been an ever-present in the league, missing just one game since 2018.

However, with less than a year left on his deal, he now takes on a new challenge at Nice having been given permission to leave the English club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leicester have been prepared to accept a £1m fee for his services.

Rodgers will now enter the market for a replacement with long-term second choice Danny Ward in line to feature against Brentford on Sunday.