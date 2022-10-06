Kyle Walker a ‘major doubt’ for the World Cup after surgery

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is considered a major doubt for the World Cup after undergoing surgery on a groin problem.

That is according to the Mail, who have reported that the 32-year-old has gone under the knife which leaves his hopes of representing England in Qatar hanging by a thread.

The right-back had to be withdrawn from the 6-3 win over Manchester United after picking up a knock and it now seems it is an issue that required surgery.

Speaking after Man City beat Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night, boss Pep Guardiola said: “It’s something abdominal and he will be a while out,”

“I don’t know [how long]. I cannot say anything else. We have to speak to the doctors.

“I know how important the World Cup is for the players but honestly I don’t know right now.”

Teammate Kalvin Phillips is also considered a doubt for the tournament after undergoing surgery on a shoulder issue in September.