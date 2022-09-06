Kylian Mbappe leaves door open for Real Madrid move

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has left the door open for a future transfer to Real Madrid, despite snubbing the LaLiga giants for a new contract this summer.

The French international looked nailed on to join Los Blancos this summer with his contract at PSG expiring at the end of June, but those rumours came to an end after the shock announcement that he was signing a new three-year deal in May.

The transfer saga had dragged on throughout most of 2022 and it came as a surprise when he agreed a new blockbuster £650,000-per-week deal at Le Parc des Princes until the summer of 2025.

When asked whether a move to Madrid still appealed to him, the 23-year-old left the door open to a possible transfer in future and revealed the impact 14-time Champions League winners have had on him personally.

Mbappe told the New York Times: ‘You never know what is going to happen.

‘I’ve never been there but it seems like it’s my home or something.’

The 2018 World Cup winner also revealed that a key part of his decision was a discussion with French president Emmanuel Macron.

‘I never imagined I was going to talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it’s something crazy, really something crazy.

‘He told me “I want you to stay, I don’t want you to leave now as you are so important for the country”. He said “You have time to leave, you can stay a little bit more”.

‘Of course, when the president says that to you, that counts.’

The same outlet also recently reported that his move to Madrid looked so certain that he had instructed EA Sports to begin designing his FIFA character in a Madrid jersey after visiting them in the Big Apple.