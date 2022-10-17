Kylian Mbappe: I’ve no plans to quit Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has debunked reports circulating in the social media that he has plans to leave the club in January.

It was claimed Mbappe felt ‘betrayed’ by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and wanted to leave the Ligue 1 champions as soon as possible.

According to the 24-year-old, he was surprised by the news.

“I never asked for my departure in January.

“The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly,” Mbappe told reporters after PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

“I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I’m involved, I’m not at all.

“I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother’s game. We were stunned when we found out.

“Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it’s completely false, I’m very happy here,” Mbappe added.

