Leicester City reject £60 million Chelsea bid for Wesley Fofana

According to Nathan Gissing, Leicester City have rebuffed a £60 million bid from Chelsea. The Foxes want £80 million for the French defender, although the Blues hope to convince them to clinch a deal for £70 million.

Chelsea switched their attention towards Wesley Fofana last week when all their other targets were either unachievable or challenging to acquire in this window. With the need to bring in a reliable defender before the season starts being urgent, the Blues began pursuing the Leicester City defender.

Kalidou Koulibaly’s arrival somewhat offset the void left by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. However, Chelsea’s primary target to bolster the central defensive unit was Nathan Ake, only for the Dutchman to decide to stay at Manchester City.

Other targets were considered, and Chelsea are reportedly getting closer to signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. While the Seagulls have rebuffed suggestions that they have reached an agreement with Chelsea, the Spaniard is expected to arrive imminently. Even so, the west London club’s interest in Fofana persists.

Chelsea have already agreed on personal terms with Fofana, but the tricky bit is to convince Leicester over the final fee. The Foxes have reportedly rejected a sizable bid worth £60 million lodged by the Blues and continue to demand at least £80 million for the French defender.

Chelsea are unwilling to reach that figure, but they will consider reaching £70 million with an improved offer. Whether they make an immediate bid to test Leicester’s resolve remains to be seen.

Fofana barely featured for Leicester last season after picking up a severe injury in a pre-season friendly last summer. He recovered to help the Foxes’ run in their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign late in the 2021/22 campaign. However, many have raised doubts over his long-term fitness after that injury.

The 21-year-old is tipped to have a bright future ahead, and Leicester City will be hoping to make a sizable profit from his sale. They will be keen on holding out for a hefty £80 million fee from Chelsea, especially considering they have always stood firm on their player valuations.

Alternatively, Leicester might focus on other targets if Chelsea cannot agree on a deal for Fofana. RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is among those being considered at Chelsea, while other names could pop up on their list if needed.