Leicester, Southampton in race for Chelsea winger

August 8, 2022
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has concerns about the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has asked to leave on loan before the transfer window closes.

The creative talent has struggled for regular game time under Thomas Tuchel.

According to The Guardian, Hudson-Odoi wants to play consistently to revive his career.

The source also states that Leicester City and Southampton have both registered their interest in the attacker.

Hudson-Odoi was not in the squad for Chelsea’s opening weekend Premier League win against Everton.

The 21-year-old is not the only likely forward departure from Chelsea, with Timo Werner close to joining RB Leipzig.

