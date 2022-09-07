RB Leipzig sack Domenico Tedesco as manager after nine months

RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco after just under nine months in charge, following a miserable start to the new season.

The former Spartak Moscow boss has paid the price for a poor campaign to date, having taken just one win from five in the Bundesliga.

A heavy 4-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener on Tuesday has now seen the German outfit dismiss his services

It marks the second permanent change in the top job in the space of a year for Leipzig, who sacked now-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch less than half-a-year into his tenure last December.

“RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect,” read an official club statement posted to social media.

“Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club. RB Leipzig will announce his successor in due course.”