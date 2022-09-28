Lionel Messi speaks on PSG’s Champions League chances after outing with Argentina

PSG forward Lionel Messi has expressed optimism ahead of a possible clash with La Liga champions Real Madrid in the ongoing Champions League season.

In a report by Mirror, Messi recounted his last season experience with Real Madrid in an interview with Mexican TV station TUDN.

He said, “The aim [for this season] is clear to everyone. PSG have been eager for a long time to win the Champions League. The elimination last season was very hard because of how it happened because we played two great games against Real Madrid and the tie was lost in small details.”

“It is a very difficult competition to win because it is not always won by the best team, it is always decided by small details, any mistake leaves you out of a tie, but we are preparing ourselves for when those hard moments come, to be up to the task,” Messi further stated.

For a very long time, Argentine star Lionel Messi has had quite an interesting time playing against Real Madrid.

The game between Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season surely was not his favourite though, as the French giants went on to lose at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It was not just the defeat either but the manner of it as well. PSG had dominated the majority of the tie but Real Madrid managed to mount a late comeback in the second leg. Ultimately, Messi’s penalty miss also turned out to be very vital.

Real Madrid were arguably the second best team in all of the ties that they had in the knockout phase of the Champions League last season and yet, they continued to win one game after another, as they pulled the rabbit out of the hat every time their backs were against the wall.

Messi made a huge claim about the PSG vs Real Madrid tie from last season and one could argue that PSG were the ‘better’ team against Real Madrid when the two teams met in the Champions League last season.

They saw the second-best side against not just PSG but also Chelsea and Manchester City, but somehow managing to win and moving on to the next round every time. Ultimately, they would end up winning the competition. This was the most bizarre journey to the title, yet it did not surprise anybody. It’s Real Madrid after all!