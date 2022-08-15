Liverpool boss questions Barcelona transfer policy

Jurgen Klopp admits he does not understand how Barcelona have been able to conduct their high-spending transfer plans, and has cautioned that the club may face irreparable damage down the line.

The Catalan giants have bolstered their ranks with a slew of major recruits ahead of the new campaign, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

But the club’s long-documented financial struggles has seen them forced to sell off non-playing assets and activate various ‘levers’ in order to register them in line with rules laid out by La Liga.

Even then, the Spanish giants have not been able to get all of their new faces on board, with Kounde still waiting for sufficient cap space to be made in order to include him in Xavi’s squad.

President Joan Laporta previously hit out at comments by Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann over their transfer dealings, but Liverpool boss Klopp concurs with his compatriot over their dealings.

“No, [I do not understand] for various reasons,” he was quoted by Bild. “One reason is that I’m not a financial expert.

“[But] the second [is] if you tell me I don’t have any money, then I don’t spend anything anymore. I’m watching this like a football fan, I don’t understand.”

Barcelona have sold part of their stadium in order to secure the deals, effectively ransoming their future if their gamble fails to pay off.

Klopp speculated that such a move could lead to bankruptcy, and drew parallels to Borussia Dortmund, who sold their stadium rights and narrowly avoided financial ruin after Hans-Joachim Watzke took over in 2005.

“The only club I know that once sold the stadium and other rights in advance was Borussia Dortmund,” he added. “Aki Watzke had to come at the last second and save the whole thing.

“I don’t know if there is an Aki Watzke in Barcelona.”