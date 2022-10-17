Liverpool planning surprise move for Barcelona midfielder

As Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona tenure continues to get stiffer, it has emerged that a new suitor has entered the fray, with a report relayed by Spanish publication Diario AS crediting Liverpool with a strong interest.

Barcelona, in need of some big sales, have reportedly put de Jong up in the market, and although the midfielder does not really want to part ways, Barcelona understand cashing up on him would relieve a lot of burden off their shoulders.

So far, Manchester United were seeming to be the only runner. The Premier League side, in fact, had a principal agreement in place over a transfer in the summer, but the player’s reluctance forced Barcelona to keep the Dutchman in their roster.

Of late, several reports mentioned that Manchester United did not really lose contact with the player’s representatives, but as it seems, the Red Devils will now have to compete with their arch-nemesis for de Jong’s signature.

The situation at Liverpool is pretty much straightforward. The red half of Merseyside is in dire need of a new midfielder now that Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all said to be leaving after the current season.

The problem at Anfield has been persisting since the beginning of the campaign. First, Jurgen Klopp decided not to put his head into it, but as the team went deeper into the chaos, Arthur Melo from Juventus was brought on loan.

The Brazilian’s acquisition did not really fulfil Liverpool’s criteria as he is out injured for a long time anyway. So, for now, Liverpool want to speed up the process and might as well consider making a move for de Jong in winter.

The Reds do not really have any financial crunches and, unlike Barcelona, are very much in the race to compete in the UEFA Champions League. Hence, a move is indeed on the cards.