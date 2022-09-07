Liverpool urged to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is the sort of signing that could ‘change the dynamic’ of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool midfield, Danny Murphy tells talkSPORT after the England international’s wonderful Champions League display for Borussia Dortmund.

As the one-time Birmingham City wonderkid guided a first-time finish into the back of Copenhagen’s net – ensuring Dortmund kicked off the group stage campaign with three goals and three points to their name – almost every attribute you could wish to see from a central midfielder was on show.

The drive, the precision, the expert decision-making and, most importantly of all, the emphatic end-product.

Bellingham only celebrated his 19th birthday in June. But he already looks scarily close to ‘finished article’ territory. And plans are very much underway to make the teenager the most expensive acquisition in Liverpool’s storied history during the summer of 2023.

“That would be a hell of a signing,” says Murphy, a UEFA Cup winner with Liverpool in 2001.

“It would change the dynamic of the midfield, in terms of that he’s an attacking, goalscoring midfielder. He’s a super player. Some of the attributes he’s got for such a young man…

“I liked his celebration when he scored last night actually. As if to say; ‘Here I am, look at me’.”

It would be wrong, of course, to suggest that Bellingham announced himself on the Champions League stage against Copenhagen last night. In truth, he’s been tearing it up amongst Europe’s elite for some time now, joining a select group of players to score in three separate Champions League campaigns before turning 20.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are among those who also achieved such a feat.

“That is sensational from Bellingham,” beamed Clive Allen; the BT Sport pundit watching on in awe as the £100 million wonderkid carved through Copenhagen’s defence like the proverbial knife through room temperature Lurpack.

“It’s not just the finish though, it’s the one-touch pass out wide. He follows the pass and gets it cut back to him. That is magnificent.”

Liverpool brought in Arthur Melo from Juventus on deadline day following Jordan Henderson’s injury. The Brazilian is, however, the very definition of a short-term quick fix. A sticking plaster until reconstructive surgery can take place.

There is no option-to-buy clause in Arthur’s contract.