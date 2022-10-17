Manchester City boss reacts over disallowed goal vs Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left furious after his team’s disallowed goal against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Citizens were beaten for the first time this season by their bitter rivals, who secured a 1-0 home win.

A solo goal on the counter from Mohamed Salah was enough to win the game for Liverpool.

However, Guardiola was incensed when his side were unable to take the lead through Phil Foden, due to the goal being disallowed for a foul in the build up.

In his interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “The referee came to the coaches and said play on, play on. There were a million fouls. But after we scored a goal, he decided it is not play on. This is Anfield.”

He later told BBC Match of the Day: “The referee says play on, play on, play on, how many thousand million fouls he has almost given? But the goal was not given.

“That is the question, so when the referee decides to speak to the managers, to Jurgen Klopp, to my assistant coach and say ‘I am going to be clear, it happens all the time in that way,’ then you cannot disallow the goal. But if you decide in the first-minute fault, fault, fault… But you know, this is Anfield.”