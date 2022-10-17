Manchester City team bus attacked after Liverpool defeat

Manchester City have alleged that Liverpool supporters attacked their team bus as they made their way out of Anfield on Sunday evening.

Mohamed Salah’s goal was enough to give the Reds a vital 1-0 win during the game but there were incidents off the pitch that overshadowed the day’s action as Liverpool released a strongly-worded statement condemning chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies by City supporters in the away end.

Anfield chiefs were also dismayed to see the concourses and toilets in the away section had been vandalised with graffiti, while Pep Guardiola said he was subjected to coins being thrown at him from Liverpool supporters in the Main Stand.

City have now alleged their team bus was also subjected to missiles being thrown at it as the squad made the relatively short journey back to Manchester on Sunday evening.

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, City’s windscreen was cracked after it was pelted en route back towards the M62 from Anfield Road.

City have not released a statement about the incident but Liverpool said on Sunday night that an investigation would be underway to identify anyone who threw coins at Guardiola during the game.

A club spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today’s game. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield.

“This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield and a possible football banning order.”

Earlier in the day, Liverpool FC also condemned what they labelled as “vile chants” around Hillsborough and Heysel and said they would be working with City to ensure such appalling conduct does not happen in the future.

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield,” said LFC. “The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters. We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”