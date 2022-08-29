Manchester United: Anthony Martial not for sale

Anthony Martial, who has been strongly linked with bolstering the Juventus striker who will play for Man Utd this season. The English side said the French attacker wqas not for sale after the great pre-season he had.

Coach Max Allegri asked for several numbers to keep on bolstering the Italian side’s attack. The Juventus board got down to work to complete signings like that of Morata and Anthony Martial. The latter has been ruled by those at Old Trafford.

According to ‘The Sun’, the French attacker has managed to turn the situation around at Man Utd and he is another player available to Erik ten Hag’s fee.

In fact, the Red Devils have said Martial is not for sale this summer. This season, he has only played one Premier League game and provided an assist.

Lots of things can happen in football and after his disappointing loan spell at Sevilla, it seemed there was no hope of Martial playing for Man Utd. However, it seems like the Dutch coach has found a way to get the best out of the former Monaco striker.