Manchester United to block Chelsea efforts to sign Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reportedly set to block a transfer exit for Harry Maguire after Chelsea made a shock enquiry.

British media on Saturday reported that Thomas Tuchel’s side are interested in signing the United captain this summer. Chelsea’s top target remains Leicester’s Wesley Fofana. But they have failed with two bids for the Frenchman.

According to reports Leicester are demanding £85million to sell Fofana and, as expected, was dropped for Saturday’s game against Southampton. Media reports suggested that Leicester’s position has forced Chelsea turn their attention to Maguire as an alternative.

The England defender has endured a poor start to the new season. And reports claim he is set to be dropped for Monday’s clash against Liverpool. He has been trolled on the social However, Erik ten Hag has already confirmed Maguire will be United’s club captain this term.

And the official position is that they are not looking to sell or loan him this summer. Chelsea certainly looked like they could use Maguire in their squad after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on Sunday.