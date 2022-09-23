Manchester United eye move for Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Arsenal youngster, Ethan Nwaneri.

According to the UK Times, it is believed Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 15-year-old.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he made his debut for the Gunners last weekend.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta introduced Nwaneri in the 90th minute of their 3-0 win at Brentford.