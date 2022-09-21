Manchester United eyeing £25 million Benfica forward

Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos is attracting interest from Manchester United following a strong start to the season.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and registered five assists in 12 appearances for Benfica in all competitions so far this season.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Ramos was the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United over the summer and scored in a 3-2 friendly win over The Magpies in July.

A potential £25million move was touted but Newcastle made a move for Alexander Isak instead.

But The Sun have reported that Man United are now interested in the young forward this January and will be looking to offer in the region of £25million for his services.

It has also been claimed that Ramos has a £100million release clause in his Benfica contract – a figure highly unlikely to be met.