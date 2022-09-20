Manchester United begin investigation after 12 players, staff suffer food poisoning

Manchester United have launched an investigation after 12 players and staff were reportedly struck down with food poisoning following their trip to Moldova to play Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League

Erik Ten Hag’s men ran out 2-0 winners in the Moldovan capital Chisinau but some suffered a nasty surprise on Friday morning when they were forced to miss training after becoming ill on their return.

United got their European campaign back on track against Sheriff after they had fallen to a defeat in their opening group match against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. With the weekend’s match against Leeds postponed due to policing issues Ten Hag was able to play a full-strength side which paid dividends with the team easing to a comfortable victory.

However, it appears the next day was less pleasant for some United stars after they came down with food poisoning in the hours following the game. The Sun reports that 12 employees came down with illness the day after forcing a handful of players to miss training on Friday. Some remained missing for Saturday’s session however they have all been able to link up with their national team like normal.

An investigation has now been launched as the club look to get to the bottom of the problem. United officials are unsure where the players were fed the problematic food with venues in Chisinau and meals fed on the plane under suspicion.

The error could have had serious consequences for Ten Hag had the game against Leeds had remained on as he may have been forced to play a severely depleted squad against their northern rivals.

It remains to be seen what the cause of the food poisoning was but Ten Hag will be pleased it has not come to affect United’s on-field performance.