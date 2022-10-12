Manchester United legend raises doubts about Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba

Despite Arsenal’s positive start to the Premier League season, former Manchester United skipper, Roy Keane, has raised his doubts about Arsenal’s central defensive pairing Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Both Gabriel and Saliba have been instrumental in Arsenal’s current run which has seen them top the league table.

French young defender Saliba has been earning rave reviews for his start to life at Arsenal after been integrated into the Gunners first-team set-up this term.

Saliba have spent three years largely out on loan, and he has wasted little time in adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

But while Keane conceded the Gunners could be the team most likely to stand in the way of more Manchester City dominance this season, he also claimed that both defensive partners will be prone to errors.

When asked whether he thought Arteta’s side were City’s main threat to the title, Keane told Sky Sports: “At the moment, yeah. Without a doubt.

“They’re playing with confidence, even the game they lost to Manchester United they played quite well but it was just one of those days. They’ve got a bit of physicality in the team, they’ve got two centre halves.

“I know they’ve got a mistake in them but there’s that physical presence.”

While Gabriel has scored one goal in the Premier League this season Saliba has netted twice for the Gunners.