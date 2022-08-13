Manchester United move to complete Adrien Rabiot’s signing

Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Juventus for a transfer that would see Adrien Rabiot join them for €17 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Red Devils director John Murtough now has a meeting scheduled with the midfielder’s mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, in order to agree terms for the France international.

It is stated by Romano that the upcoming days will be key for the negotiations if Rabiot is to move to Old Trafford now that United are meeting his camp, which is set to happen on Friday.

Sources had previously told ESPN that United had interest in Rabiot, as well as in Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic.

But while talks over Arnautovic fell away quickly, it seems as though the Red Devils are now closer to bringing in Rabiot.

This comes at a time in which Erik ten Hag’s midfield options — especially Scott McTominay and Fred — have come under intense criticism following United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion as they opened their Premier League campaign.

If Rabiot does join, he will become United’s fourth signing after Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.