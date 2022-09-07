Manchester United rejected chance to sign Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United rejected the chance to sign Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain during the latter stages of the summer transfer window it has been revealed.

Having failed to convince Frenkie de Jong to make the move to Old Trafford from Barcelona, the Red Devils switched their attention to Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot.

A deal for the France international broke down over personal terms, though, and Man United eventually moved to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paredes was offered to the 20-time English champions, but the club were not interested in signing the Argentina international.

The 28-year-old ultimately joined Juventus on loan before the end of the window, with the Old Lady having the chance to make it a permanent deal next summer.

“Man United had a possibility. It was Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain. He was one of the players offered to Manchester United,” Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“They wanted to wait a bit on the market after missing out on Adrien Rabiot. They wanted to wait for Casemiro. And at the end, they signed Casemiro. And they are super happy.

“But Paredes was one of the secret options offered to Man United. They decided not to proceed Leandro Paredes, who always wanted Juventus this summer. He had an agreement on personal terms with Juventus. At the end of the market, he joined Juve for a new Italian opportunity.”

Ten Hag’s side are currently preparing for their Europa League opener against Real Sociedad, which takes place on Thursday night, before travelling to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.