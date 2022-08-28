Manchester United target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has left Manchester United target Antony out of his matchday squad for the second week in a row.

The 22-year-old was omitted from last weekend’s squad amid significant interest from United, who saw a third bid for the Brazilian, this time worth €90m, rejected on Friday.

The Red Devils have not given up and still hope to reunite Antony with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, while the player’s representatives have now turned to Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar as part of their plea to seal a move away from the club.

Antony recently went public with his desire to leave the club, begging Ajax to allow him to join United and take his career to the next level.

Unsurprisingly, Schreuder has now opted to keep Antony out of Sunday’s squad to face Utrecht.

Ajax are believed to be holding out for a fee of €92m for the winger, just €2m more than United’s latest bid, as they want to receive a club-record fee. Despite negotiations going back and forth, there is an expectation that an agreement will be reached before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

United are considering moves for a handful of other forwards as well, with fellow Eredivisie star Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven one of the names on Ten Hag’s radar.

Club officials have also not ruled out a late move to re-sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona, as it remains unclear whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at United amid a desire to leave for Champions League football.