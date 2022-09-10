Manchester United turned down Graham Potter on up to two occasions

Graham Potter could have become the Man Utd manager. According to information in ‘The Athletic’, the new Chelsea manager did not fit in Man Utd’s plans and they ended up going for Erik ten Hag.

Graham Potter is one of the most talked about managers in English football at the moment. His good work at Brighton led to Chelsea appointing him to take over following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

However, this was not his first opportunity he had to manage one of the top clubs in the Premier League. ‘The Athletic’ reports that he could have ended up at Man Utd.

The Red Devils, after a disastrous campaign under Solskjaer and Rangnick, decided to look for a proven manager, which led them to getting Erik ten Hag. Nevertheless, the cited media outlet said that on up to two occasions, Potter was offered to Man Utd.

Apparently, Man Utd hardly considered the possibility and “refused to maintain significant talks” given that they did not see him as the ideal candidate for the bench.