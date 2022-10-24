Manchester United want Edwin van der Sar as sporting director

Manchester United want to going through a major restructuring process now. The Red Devils want to appoint Edwin van der Sar as their sporting director. The Dutchman is currently the Ajax chief executive.

After having signed Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez and then Antony, Man Utd are trying to sign Edwin van der Sar from Ajax for next season.

The former Netherlands and Man Utd goalkeeper is currently the Ajax chief executive. In an interview for ‘Manchester Evening News’, he revealed his current situation: “I’ve got a good relationship with the Man Utd board and I had six fantastic years in Manchester.”

The Dutchman wanted to make clear that this season “hasn’t finished yet.” He also admitted that he has “never been close” to ending up at Old Trafford again.

Nevertheless, Man Utd’s bigwigs are optimistic and hope to see the legendary goalkeeper lead the club’s sporting project.