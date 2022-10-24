Manchester United want Edwin van der Sar as sporting director

Manchester United want to going through a major restructuring process now. The Red Devils want to appoint Edwin van der Sar as their sporting director. The Dutchman is currently the Ajax chief executive.
After having signed Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez and then Antony, Man Utd are trying to sign Edwin van der Sar from Ajax for next season.
The former Netherlands and Man Utd goalkeeper is currently the Ajax chief executive. In an interview for ‘Manchester Evening News’, he revealed his current situation: “I’ve got a good relationship with the Man Utd board and I had six fantastic years in Manchester.”
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Carlo Ancelotti: Current Real Madrid crop the ‘best ever’ squad
- FA condemns homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Chelsea
- Sports minister urges IMC to resuscitate NPFL
- 2022WWC: Canada boss labels Super Falcons as ‘tough opponent’
- FIFA boss slams low offers for Women’s World Cup TV rights
- Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner as Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool
- Karim Benzema: Ballon d’Or represents my life, my career, my story
- Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool title message to Jurgen Klopp
- 2023WWC: Super Falcons to face Australia, Ireland, Canada
- FIFA boss says broadcasters offer ‘100 times less’ for Women’s World Cup
The Dutchman wanted to make clear that this season “hasn’t finished yet.” He also admitted that he has “never been close” to ending up at Old Trafford again.
Nevertheless, Man Utd’s bigwigs are optimistic and hope to see the legendary goalkeeper lead the club’s sporting project.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Lionel Messi: Argentina fear no one at World Cup
- Former Japan star Masato Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32
- U17WWC: Nigeria defeat USA to reach World Cup semi finals
- Chelsea unlikely to join the new Super League – co-owner
- Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as ‘consequence’ for leaving early
- Franck Ribéry announces his retirement
- Mauricio Pochettino to reject Aston Villa job offer
- Marseille fan charged with attempted murder for firing distress rocket
- Mikel Arteta: Bukayo Saka want to play 70 games a season
- Karim Benzema doesn’t think he can top Zinedine Zidane or Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid