Manchester United’s Antony becomes first Brazilian to score on Premier League debut

Antony marked his Manchester United debut with a well-taken goal against Arsenal on Sunday, becoming the first Brazilian to score on his Premier League bow for the club.

The winger, who arrived from Ajax in an £81.3million (€95m) deal, latched onto Marcus Rashford’s well-timed pass to slot home after 35 minutes, handing the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford.

Antony became the ninth Brazilian player to appear for United in the Premier League.

At the age of 22 years and 192 days, Antony’s goal made him the youngest Brazilian to score on his Premier League debut for any team.

Casemiro became the eighth Brazilian to appear for United in the competition last month after joining from Real Madrid, but the midfielder is still awaiting his first start for the club.

Antony was United’s most costly addition in a busy transfer window, having joined the likes of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Martin Dubravka in making the switch to Old Trafford.