Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood remanded in custody

Suspended Manchester United player Mason Greenwood made an appearance at the Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

On November 21, he will show up in front of Manchester Crown Court to answer for charges against that include attempted rape, coercive behaviour, and assault after being accused of “persistently and flagrantly” violating his bail terms by the district judge.

As newsmen reported, Greenwood was first detained in January 2022, but was not charged until Saturday, just after he was detained again for violating his bail conditions.

Manchester United reiterated in a statement that he is still suspended in tandem with the announcement the club made immediately after his initial arrest where they made it clear that he would not participate in first-team activities while the issue was still pending.

The statement read: “Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”