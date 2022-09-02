Marcos Alonso completes Barcelona move from Chelsea

Marcos Alonso has completed his free transfer from Chelsea to Barcelona.

The left-back had been omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squads so far this season after requesting a move to Camp Nou in the lead up to the new campaign.

He had his contract at Stamford Bridge terminated on deadline day, and Alonso is now a Barcelona player after the registering with the Blaugrana on Friday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had already moved the other way as part of the deal.

Alonso has signed a one-year deal with a €50m buyout clause.

He joined Chelsea at the back end of the summer 2016 window from Fiorentina and quickly became a favourite under Antonio Conte, excelling at wing-back as the Blues won the Premier League title in his first season.

The Spain international would go on to win an FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time in west London.

A product of Real Madrid’s academy, Alonso returns to his home country having made just one appearance in La Liga in his entire career.

With Jordi Alba now 33, La Masia graduate Alejandro Balde has predominantly played at left-back for Barcelona so far this season, with Alonso bringing further depth to the position.