Marseille sign defender Eric Bailly on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined French side Marseille on loan for the rest of the season.

Marseille will cover the wages of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast defender.

A 6 million euro (£5.07 million) obligation to buy is also included in the deal, subject to appearances and the Ligue 1 club qualifying for the Champions League.

Bailly joined United for £30 million from Villarreal in 2016, but he struggled to establish himself in the first team.

He has been plagued by injuries, appearing in only 45 Premier League games in the last five seasons.

Raphael Varane last season and Lisandro Martinez this summer have pushed Bailly the Old Trafford pecking order.