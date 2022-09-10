Mauro Icardi becomes Galatasaray’s new number 9

Mauro Icardi has found a club where he can get game time. He was unable to get into the starting XI at PSG and the striker is now looking to shine at Galatasaray.

The 29 year-old could not afford to spend the whole season on the bench. The World Cup in November forced Icardi to look for a club where he can get regular game time.

Galtier made it clear that he was not going to count on him at PSG. In fact, he ended up leaving him out of the Champions League squad so, had he stayed, he could have only played from the knockout stages.

With this move, Icardi can now get some football prior to the World Cup in Qatar. On Wednesday, he travelled from Paris to Istanbul to complete his move to Galatasaray for the current season.

The clubs have agreed on a season long loan. Furthermore, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG will pay more than 60% of the Argentinian international’s salary.

Icardi joined the French side at the beginning of the 2019-20 season. He made 92 appearances and scored 38 goals. In three seasons in Paris, the forward won two Ligue 1 titles (2020 and 2022), two French Cups (2020 and 2021), a League Cup (2020) and two French Super Cups (2020 and 2022).

Mauro Icardi joins Galatasaray SK for one season on loan. ✍️ The Club wishes Mauro a great season in the colors of Galatasaray. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 8, 2022