Memphis Depay explains decision to remain at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay looked set to leave the club in the summer transfer after just one season with the Catalan giants but ended up staying at the Camp Nou.

However, the forward is no longer guaranteed a place in Xavi’s starting XI as the manager has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal following a summer of big spending.

Memphis is currently on international duty with the Netherlands national team and has been asked by ESPN why he decided to stay at Barcelona, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“Other clubs came and then you just look at your options. I decided to fight for my chance here,” he explained. “I was the topscorer of Barça with Aubameyang. I love competition and I don’t walk away from it. I enjoy being at Barça.”

Memphis must now battle it out with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Ferran Torres for a place in Xavi’s team at Barcelona.

The Dutchman has so far made three appearances in 2022-23, scoring once, and has admitted he is frustrated by his reduced minutes with the club this season.