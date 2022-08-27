Memphis Depay not sure about leaving Barcelona on loan to Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are actively looking for the best possible replacement for Alexander Isak. Many names have been linked to the Basque club, but the main target is Memphis Depay, FC Barcelona attacker.

Newcastle made the signing of Alexander Isak official in style. Real Sociedad sold the young Swedish striker for just over 70 million euros, the most expensive transfer in the history of the Magpies and the Basque club’s biggest ever sale.

Real Sociedad have the difficult task of replacing the Swedish international this season. According to the newspaper ‘Sport’, the favourite to reinforce the attack is Memphis Depay, FC Barcelona striker. The same newspaper reported that the Basque team are in negotiations with the Catalan giants to negotiate a loan deal.

The Moordrecht-born striker, for his part, does not look favourably on leaving for the San Sebastian club. The aforementioned information added that the player does not consider the option of continuing in La Liga.

Moreover, the Dutch international would not arrive in San Sebastian alone. Real Sociedad are also close to signing Alexander Sorloth, according to the aforementioned media. The Norwegian striker already left a good impression last season at the Reale Arena and Real Sociedad want the Nordic ‘9’ at their club.

Regarding Memphis, Barça are looking for a transfer for the player, as the objective is to increase the margin of the salary limit. In fact, Juventus could not close the deal for the former PSV attacker for the same reason and ended up moving for Milik.