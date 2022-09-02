Michelle Alozie gets Super Falcons call up for US friendlies

Houston Dash forward Michelle Alozie has been given a call-up by the Nigerian Women’s National Team ahead of their pair of friendlies with USA.

Nigeria will be up against the United States Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies on Saturday, Sept. 6 and 8th respectively.

Alozie returns to Nigerian Camp after helping the Super Falcons earn a place at the World Cup following a brilliant showing at the African Women’s Cup of Nations tournament in July.

Alozie has so far scored two goals for the Dash this season with the recent being her stoppage time goal in Houston’s comeback against Washington at the weekend.

The Super Falcons are currently in Kansas where they are preparing for the friendlies.

The first friendly is slated for Saturday, Sept. 6 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City while the second match up will be played on Sept. 8 at Washington D.C.