Mikel Agu joins Japanese top-flight club on free transfer

Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu has sealed a free transfer to Japanese top division club Shonan Bellmare in a two-year deal.

Agu spent the better part of his career in Portugal. The Super Eagles midfielder started from the Porto youth teams in 2010, but after nine years at the club, with loan deals to Club Brugge, Vitoria Setubal, and Bursaspor in between, he joined Vitoria Guimaraes permanently.

The combative defensive midfielder made a name for himself at Guimaraes, and he was even linked with a move to Nantes at some point, but the talks fell through.

Agu later left the Portuguese side after a three-year stint, before signing for Spanish lower division side Fuenlabrada in 2022.

Well, Agu has put called time on his sojourn in Europe, as J1 League side Shonan Bellmare have confirmed that they have secured his services till January 2024.

With his move, Agu becomes the first Nigerian player ever at the club. They currently sit 14th on the J1 League table, two points away from relegation. Agu would look to help his side stay afloat.

Agu has seven caps for the Super Eagles, but he hasn’t played for Nigeria since 2020.