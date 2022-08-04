Mikel Arteta: Arsenal still open to more signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club remain ‘active’ in the transfer market, and there could be further business before the window closes.

Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all signed so far.

And with the transfer deadline passing on September 1, Arteta expects the market to remain vibrant until the last day.

“We are really active, as you can see with incomings and outgoings,” the boss said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener at Crystal Palace.

“Everything is still open, it’s a long window, a lot has happened, it’s incredible how much business the clubs have done across the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is, and this season is not going to stop that.

“Players are going to have the need to leave, some others to move and everything is open still.”

Patrick Vieira’s Palace took four points off the Gunners in last season’s meetings.