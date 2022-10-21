Mikel Arteta: Bukayo Saka want to play 70 games a season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed concerns over Bukayo Saka’s fitness.
The 21-year-old has featured consistently for the North London club this season.
Arteta started Saka in the Gunners 1-0 win against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Cody Gakpo: Why I missed Manchester United move last summer
- Qatar 2022: I really want to be at the World Cup – Christian Eriksen
- Schalke sack head coach Frank Kramer
- NFF appoints advisory committee for age grade competitions
- Lionel Messi’s PSG revival in numbers
- Liverpool boss to sue over Manchester City ‘xenophobia’ claim
- Police release Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood on bail
- NPFL clubs propose abridged 2022/23 season to new NFF boss
- Jurgen Klopp denies xenophobic claims over Manchester City spending comments
- Thibaut Courtois: ‘Impossible’ for goalkeeper to win Ballon d’Or
The England international was not moving too comfortably in the second half after taking a kick to the back of his calf.
When asked if he was considering dropping Saka to the bench, Arteta responded: “Look at the top players in the world. They play 70 matches every three days and make the difference and win the game.
“You want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that. And if we start to put something different in the mind of a young player, I think we are making a huge mistake because then [he would] be like, ‘no, I don’t play now, on astroturf I don’t play’. I don’t want that.
“I want them to be ruthless every three days. I want them knocking on my door [saying] I want to play, I want to win the game. There is no fitness coach in the world that is going to tell me that they cannot do it because I’ve seen it.
“Seventy-two games and scored 50 goals. The players that score 50 goals do not play 38 games in the season, it’s just impossible.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup with calf injury
- Transfer window: Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech back on AC Milan agenda
- Neymar tells fraud trial he signed documents his father told him to
- U17WWC: Flamingos battle USA for semi-final spot
- Paul Pogba’s agent: Blackmail ‘not uncommon’ in football
- NFF supremo urges club owners to rejig NPFL
- Karim Benzema wins first Ballon d’Or
- Real Madrid supremo: I don’t even read about Kylian Mbappe now
- Austin Okocha writes off Africa’s five at Qatar 2022
- Manchester United looking to bring Tammy Abraham back to Premier League