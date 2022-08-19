Mikel Arteta confirms Fabio Vieira is fit to make Arsenal debut against Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that summer signing Fabio Vieira is now fit and ready to make his Arsenal debut ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old arrived from Porto earlier in the transfer window, signing for a reported £34m after making 75 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

The attacking midfielder has been recovering from a fracture in his foot, so missed both of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this campaign, but did return to action with the Under-21 side this week.

The new arrival started in the 2-1 win over Swansea City, coming off at half-time, but Arteta has confirmed that he, along with Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe are now fit to face the Cherries.

‘Everybody is okay,’ Arteta told a press conference on Friday. ‘Cedric, Fabio and Emile played for the Under- 21s. They are okay, they have trained all week so they are available.’

After back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester City, there is no way that Arteta will throw Vieira straight into the starting line-up, but the Portuguese will be hoping to get a chance off the substitutes’ bench.

The Gunners boss likes how the new signing can operate across the line behind the striker and is looking forward to work with him more and discover where best he fits into the side.

‘With Fabio his versatility is something that caught our eye and we believe he will give us a lot of options,’ said the Arsenal boss.

‘Fabio has been training with us just for a week. We need to see where he clicks and where he can make a big impact for the team, we are looking at that.’

The front four of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have impressed so far this season and will likely start again on Saturday.