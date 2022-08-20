Mikel Arteta hints at new Bukayo Saka contract

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to see Bukayo Saka sign his new contract.

Arteta hopes Saka will pen new terms before the World Cup.

He explained: “I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody, we are very much aligned in what we want to achieve. And now it is about putting it on a piece of paper.

“I would like that to get done (before the World Cup), because I don’t want the player or anybody distracted while we are in the middle of the season.

“But those things take time and they have to go through the right process, and I think the process has been really good.”