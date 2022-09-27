Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has retired from professional football after a 20-year professional career.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The former Nigeria international announced his retirement on Tuesday on his social media account.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

Obi retires at the age of 35 with laurels won for both clubs and country.