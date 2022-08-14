Milan, Inter offered chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

According to multiple reports, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo approached Serie A powerhouses Milan and Inter earlier this summer in an attempt to leave his current club.

Both Milan clubs were reportedly approached by the veteran forward with an offer to return to Italy, which was first reported by Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus before heading back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

However, Man Utd’s inability to qualify for the Champions League has put the 37-year-old goalscoring machine off as he aims to leave at all costs.

Several landing spots have been mooted for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with San Siro now emerging as one of the proposed options.

Though both Milan clubs would like to have another superstar in their squads, the economic aspect of the deal has blown them out of the water.

With Inter dealing with a well-documented financial turmoil and Milan not lagging much behind, they had no other options but to turn the former Real Madrid talisman down.

Despite Ronaldo’s utmost effort to force his way out of the Theatre of Dreams, no Champions League side has been willing to take him in this summer.

He always wants to compete in Europe’s most prestigious competition, yet a lack of suitors could make him stay with Erik ten Hag’s men against his will.

It would be exciting to see the two massive egos such as Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic team up in the same dressing room. Unfortunately, Milan cannot commit to the Portugal captain’s staggering wage demands.

Meanwhile, Inter already boast a formidable attacking line-up and have no intention of suffocating star forward Lautaro Martinez.

Man Utd have lost both Premier League matches this season, with the frustration bursting at the seams at Old Trafford these days.

It’s up to Ronaldo to decide whether he wants to stay and help the Red Devils pick themselves up or leave for what would likely be an overseas move.