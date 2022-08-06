AC Milan open talks with Tottenham over Pape Matar Sarr loan

AC Milan are looking to strike a deal to sign Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joined Spurs from Metz last summer but spent the year on loan with the French side, making 34 appearances in all competitions and doing enough to earn himself the Confederation of African Football’s Young Player of the Year award.

Spurs are now looking to hand Sarr the next step in his development and sources have confirmed that talks are on with Milan over a season-long loan.

Milan lost Franck Kessie to Barcelona on a free transfer this summer and are looking to fill the void left behind by the Ivorian. Talks are on to bring 19-year-old Sarr to San Siro in his place.

As it stands, Spurs are pushing for a straight loan deal with no option for Milan to buy the Senegal international permanently.

Sarr was highly rated at the time of his £14.5m move to the club and enjoyed a solid 2021/22 campaign with Metz, offering up one goal and three assists from the heart of midfield in what was an otherwise difficult campaign for the club.

Metz would end up succumbing to relegation but Spurs remain committed to the young midfielder and are now hopeful of sending Sarr to Serie A for the next 12 months.

Elsewhere in Italy, talks are on with Udinese over a deal to sign left-back Destiny Udogie, who is also being eyed by Brighton.