Napoli boss gives conditions for Victor Osimhen to join Manchester United

August 30, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is excited with the Partenopei’s winning start to the new Serie A season.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti admits they would struggle to resist a major bid from Manchester United for Victor Osimhen.

After their 0-0 draw with Fiorentina, Spalletti was again asked about talk of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Napoli in exchange for Osimhen.

Spalletti said: “I don’t have time to think about these things, we have a game every few days.

“Is the club thinking about it?

“The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players.

“I say that if a club offers you €100 million, it is not easy to say no.

“Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price.”

