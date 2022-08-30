Napoli boss gives conditions for Victor Osimhen to join Manchester United

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti admits they would struggle to resist a major bid from Manchester United for Victor Osimhen.

After their 0-0 draw with Fiorentina, Spalletti was again asked about talk of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Napoli in exchange for Osimhen.

Spalletti said: “I don’t have time to think about these things, we have a game every few days.

“Is the club thinking about it?

“The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players.

“I say that if a club offers you €100 million, it is not easy to say no.

“Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price.”