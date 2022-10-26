Napoli demand €100m for Victor Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to listen to offers for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen but they must start from €100m.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe following his impressive two seasons with the Italian outfit.

The 23-year-old only joined The Parthenopeans in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of £81m plus ads on.

Despite his debut season plagued by injuries and illness, the striker managed to score 10 goals in the league.

Osimhen started the 2021/22 season in fine form before suffering a face injury, which ruled him out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Upon his return, the former Lille player struggled in front of goal, but since finding his strides, he has been scoring goals and is one of the reasons Luciano Spalleti’s side are back in contention for the Serie A title.

So far this season, Osimhen has scored 15 goals and four assists in 25 appearances.